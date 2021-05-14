Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 million-$5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 8,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

