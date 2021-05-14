Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

