Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.92. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock worth $1,281,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. 1,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.