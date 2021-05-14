ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Raised to $12.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

