AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

GWW opened at $465.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.11 and a 200 day moving average of $399.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.83 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

