AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

NYSE GAB opened at $7.17 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.