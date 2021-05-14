AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

