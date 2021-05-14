AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.81 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

