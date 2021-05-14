AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,327 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

AG opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

