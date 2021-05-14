AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $104.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

