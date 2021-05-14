Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5,436.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,431,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,901. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

