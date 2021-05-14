Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $148.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $161.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.74.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,947,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

