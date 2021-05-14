Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.01. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 7,403 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Africa Oil from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $473.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.