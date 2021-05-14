Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AFN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.88.

AFN traded up C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,399. The stock has a market capitalization of C$782.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4,506.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.48. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

