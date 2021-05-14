AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 240,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,839. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

