Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Air Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Air Canada stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

