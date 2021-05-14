Air Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($11.24) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($11.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.75). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$24.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.68. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$329,006.58. Insiders sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 over the last ninety days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

