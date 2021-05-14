Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $6.75.
OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.40 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
