Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.40 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.