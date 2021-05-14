Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $299.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

