Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $198.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.10.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $135.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.44. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

