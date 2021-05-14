Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.22. 940,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

