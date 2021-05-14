Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wedbush

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.84.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.73. 157,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.