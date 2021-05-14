AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.28

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $32.61. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 2,471 shares traded.

ABSSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit