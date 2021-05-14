AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.28

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $32.61. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 2,471 shares traded.

ABSSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

