Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €109.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €110.31 ($129.77).

EPA:AIR opened at €96.00 ($112.94) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.02.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

