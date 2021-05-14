Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.08 ($23.63).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €15.25 ($17.94) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €8.73 ($10.27) and a 12-month high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.