Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $121.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

