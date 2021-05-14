Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 4,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $992.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

