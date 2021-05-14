Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 119,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Akouos has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

