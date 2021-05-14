Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.