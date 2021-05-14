Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit