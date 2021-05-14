Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.92 and last traded at C$16.81. Approximately 103,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 204,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.80. The stock has a market cap of C$755.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

