Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $168.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.97. 5,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

