Alchemint Standards Trading Down 8.5% This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $280,552.28 and $50.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.04 or 0.00634519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00081218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00240142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004996 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.24 or 0.01212206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00036980 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

