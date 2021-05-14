Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

