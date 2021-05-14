Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

ALXN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $173.84. 59,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,198. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $173.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

