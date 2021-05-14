Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.85 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS.
BABA traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,979,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The company has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.50. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
