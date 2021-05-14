Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.85 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS.

BABA traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,979,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The company has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.50. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

