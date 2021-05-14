Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $275.00 at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

