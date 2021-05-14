Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $31.02 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

