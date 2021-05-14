Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading Down 8.6%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 4,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 225,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

