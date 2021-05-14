Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ALNA stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

