Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €219.08 ($257.74).

Shares of FRA ALV traded up €1.70 ($2.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching €215.20 ($253.18). 886,435 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €216.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €200.89. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

