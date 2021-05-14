Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $46.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,308.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,261.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,966.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

