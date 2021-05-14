Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,954.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.