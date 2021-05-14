Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and sold 127,959 shares worth $2,080,587. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.