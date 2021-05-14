Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ATEC stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and sold 127,959 shares worth $2,080,587. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

