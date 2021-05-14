Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 7,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Earnings History for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

