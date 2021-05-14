Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Announces Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 373,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

