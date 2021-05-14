Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

