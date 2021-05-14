Altria Group’s (MO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Analyst Recommendations for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit