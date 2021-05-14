Altria Group’s (MO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

