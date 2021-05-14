Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

