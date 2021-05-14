Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce sales of $66.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.65 million. Ambarella posted sales of $54.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $271.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.00. 198,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

